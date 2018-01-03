Lil Durk “India,” V Don & Willie The Kid ft. Eto “Heather Grey” & More | Daily Visuals 1.2.17

It’s a new year and what do most people want out of a new year? Money of course but love is a close second and being that Lil Durk already paid he seems to be pining for a reason to get heartbroken.

In his visuals to “India” the Chicago rapper gets all lovey dovey with a young lady who lets him grip parts of her body that Sir Mix-A-Lot would appreciate.

Taking it back to the streets V Don and Willie The Kid go retro New York Hip-Hop video with it and make the projects and subway trains the backdrops in their Eto featured clip to “Heather Grey.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Marv Won, Maxo Kream and more.

LIL DURK – “INDIA”

V DON & WILLIE THE KID FT. ETO – “HEATHER GREY”

MARV WON – “FIRE TRUCK”

MAXO KREAM – “BUSSDOWN”

CUBAN DOLL – “RACKS UP”

CHLOE & HALLE – “GROWN”

PHILTHY RICH & HOODFAME GO YAYO – “ALL I WANNA BE”