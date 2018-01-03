Earl Sweatshirt’s Father Keorapetse Kgositsile Has Passed Away

Earl Sweatshirt‘s father, renowned political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile, has passed away. He was 79.

comrades and friends, it is with a heavy heart to inform you about the sad news of the passing Prof William Keorapetse Kgositsile, Bra Willie, the National Poet Laureate and a giant of our struggle for liberation. #RIPProf pic.twitter.com/Feu7nGHgM3 — ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) January 3, 2018

Kgositsile aka “Bra Willie,” who was South Africa’s national poet laureate, died on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

While living in exile from his native South Africa, Kgositsile had a son—Earl Sweatshirt, born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile—with Cheryl Harris, a law professor at UCLA

Sweatshirt has yet to comment.

Rest in power Keorapetse Kgositsile.

