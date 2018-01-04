Auntie Maxine Waters Shows Support To Robert Mueller Over Russia Probe

Maxine Waters has been on the front lines in calling for a look into President Donald Trump’s campaign and its ties with Russia during the 2016 presidential race. The California congresswoman tweeted out a message to special counsel Robert Mueller in support of his probe into the alleged connection, telling him to “stand tall.”

“Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people’s call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled,” Waters wrote in her Wednesday (Jan. 3) tweet. It comes as Republican officials are looking to paint Mueller’s investigation as tainted by bias.

In December GOP House members remarked on a series of text messages that slammed President Trump that was exchanged between FBI workers Lisa Page and Peter Stzrok. Trump allies say the texts prove Mueller had it out for President Trump.

Adding to this, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort filed suit against Mueller and the DOJ, citing that it isn’t allowed under current Justice Department regulations.

Photo: Getty