Rapsody “Sassy,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Say A” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.17

As Rapsody waves goodbye to a 2017 that witnessed her establish herself as one of the top female MC’s in the game, she gets ready to show and prove in 2018 that she ain’t no fluke.

In her visuals to “Sassy” the MC from NC has some fun after a year of all work and hits up a house party and a diner with her crew while dipped in some Cross Colours-ish looking gear.

Back in NYC A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie finds himself on the run from D’s while jumping in and out of live action and animation in his clip to “Say A.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tony Moxberg featuring Smoke DZA, Snyp Life and Styles P, Kami, and more.

RAPSODY – “SASSY”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “SAY A”

TONY MOXBERG FT. SMOKE DZA, SNYP LIFE & STYLES P – “WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE REMIX”

KAMI – “PAYLOAD”

SPACEJAM BO – “ASHY TO CLASSY”

ONE WEEK NOTICE FT. DIZZY WRIGHT, EMILIO ROJAS. AUDIO PUSH, & DEMRICK – “WHAT THE WORLD MEANS”

ALINA BARAZ – “BUZZIN”