Ohio Basketball Team Kicked Out Of Rec League For Racially Offensive Jerseys

The notion that racism is somehow the new norm in Trump’s Amerikkka has once again inspired white adolescents to act ass backwards.

Deadspin is reporting that an Ohio basketball team was kicked out of its recreational league for sporting jerseys with offensive racial slurs on the back during a game on Sunday at West Clermont Middle School.

The team in question known as “The Wet Dream Team” hailed out of Kings Mill, OH and when they took the court with slurs like “Knee Grow” and “Coon” sowed onto their jerseys the parents in attendance were not amused and began taking pictures to post on social media in shock and disgust.

After causing an uproar over the racist jerseys the team was booted out of the league (four weeks into the season mind you) and a school board member resigned. The team’s coach Walk Gil issued a weak apology about the incident afterwards.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by the jerseys. We offered to cover them up or change, however the league saw fit to remove us and we have accepted that decision.”

What we’re wondering is how did these get past the jersey’s printers, school officials, and coach without anyone raising a red flag?

An opposing coach said that the team weren’t just rocking offensive jerseys, but were also known for their “unsportsmanlike” conduct on the court and overly “physical” style of play. What are they teaching these kids in red states these days?

While recreational leagues are known for allowing teams to come up with wacky names for their teams and player jerseys this is just the latest example that the overall manner of thinking has taken many steps back since Donald Trump’s presidential “victory.”

Kings School Board member Kerry McKiernan resigns after rec league jersey controversy. McKiernan's son played on the team whose players wore jerseys marked with offensive and racist words. @Local12 https://t.co/whHZSwgzen pic.twitter.com/nBiRvfDwZc — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) January 10, 2018

—

Photo: Facebook