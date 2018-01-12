Doe B’s Murderer Sentenced to 85 Years In Prison

Four years after turning himself in for the murder of Grand Hustle artist Doe B, Darius Thomas was sentenced to 85 years in prison on Wednesday (Jan. 10). Thomas is just one of three men arrested in connection with Doe B’s murder at Centennial Hill Bar and Grill in Montgomery, Alabama in December 2013.

Taboris Mock and Jason McWilliams were also arrested for the murder and are still awaiting trial while they’re out on bond.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, after taking a plea deal Thomas offered an apology to the mothers of his victims during his trial. The apology was accepted with Doe B’s mother saying “It was a big weight off of my shoulders and me being able to forgive him.” But that didn’t keep the three mothers from requesting that the judge give him a maximum prison sentence.

Doe B was signed by T.I. to Grand Hustle Records in 2012 and just a year later the up and coming rapper had his promising future taken from him. Even though they knew each other for a little less than over a year T.I. gave a heartfelt eulogy at Doe B’s funeral.

No word on when Doe’s other two alleged killers will face trial for their part in his murder.

Photo: BET/Getty