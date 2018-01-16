Migos Finally Announce Release Date For Culture II

On MLK Day, Migos member Quavo teased a new track from the highly anticipated Culture II album, using footage featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the refrain “do it for the culture” ending out track. Later in the day, the Migos Twitter account showed off the release date and album cover, with fans retweeting by the thousands.

Migos’ last full-length studio album, Culture, was released on January 27. Culture II will arrive on January 26, and already the reaction couldn’t be more robust. In the track that Quavo posted, the song featured some inspirational lyrics that sounded like a huge shift from the usual stunting and tough talk from the three rappers. While the direction of the album isn’t yet known, the Atlanta trio can expect plenty support if the reaction on Twitter is any indication.

We’ve collected a number of response to the teaser and album announcement below and on the following pages.

C U L T U R E I I 👀 pic.twitter.com/pbXJxNB9Am — MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 16, 2018

QUAVO LUTHER KING JR pic.twitter.com/SCnJueQiQL — lil hand sanitizer (@scuba718) January 15, 2018

—

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »