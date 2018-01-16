4 South Carolina Cops Shot By White Guy After Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Four South Carolina police officers were shot after responding to a domestic violence call early Tuesday morning (Jan. 16). The suspect, a white guy, fled but has since been arrested.

We’re noting the suspect is white so you can note the difference in media coverage. Beginning with his image not being plastered everywhere.

Typically, @cnn, @Foxnews and other media outlets post pictures of the accused. Here is the pic of the 47-year old white male who shot 4 South Carolina officers on a domestic violence call. pic.twitter.com/ARi0SWeGZO — ❄️YesWeCan overcome propaganda (@_yazrocks) January 16, 2018

Reports CNN:

A man shot and injured four law enforcement officers early Tuesday near a South Carolina home, a sheriff’s spokesman said, after deputies initially were called there for a complaint of domestic violence.

The man suspected of firing the shots, Christian Thomas McCall, first struck one deputy near the home outside the city of York and then hit the others a couple hours later, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

McCall, 47, was injured when officers returned fire during the second exchange, which ended a nearly six-hour ordeal in which officers were looking for him, Faris said.

The wounded officers — three York County sheriff’s deputies and one York police officer — were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, including two by helicopter, Faris said. The officers’ names and conditions weren’t released.

McCall also was taken to a hospital; information on his condition was not released.

That’s right, dude shot at cops, and lived.

Sheriff’s deputies initially went to the home outside York, a city of about 7,000 people roughly 12 miles south of the North Carolina state line, after 10 p.m. Monday, after someone called authorities to say a male was hitting a female there, Faris said.

The suspect, McCall, left the home on foot before deputies arrived, Faris said, and police dogs were brought in to search for him.

During the search, McCall fired a gun from somewhere near the home shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, hitting a deputy who handles one of the dogs, Faris said.

More officers arrived and searched near the home.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., McCall fired again, and officers returned fire, Faris said. McCall, as well as two deputies and

the York officer, were injured in that shootout.

Prayers up to the officers, because no one wants to see cops injured or killed doing their duty.

However, take note of how the Blues Lives Matter gang is real quiet. Wonder why?

The perpetrator of the shooting of 4 South Carolina LEO's picture is being withheld. Why? SC gun laws are lax and about to get laxer pic.twitter.com/8xjHEHVN9g — ䷼(🌊(t0mat0man)🌊)䷼ (@T0mat0manRbi) January 16, 2018

Funny how #BlueLivesMatters isn't out in force in support of the 4 South Carolina cops who were shot. I wonder why that is…🤔 pic.twitter.com/0dVxo3BfsJ — I'm a Stable Genius, Dammit!!!! IVANKA!!!! (@ShomahKhoobi) January 16, 2018

"4 South Carolina" No MUG SHOT? must be a WHITE MAN who did it….. — sherika nedd (@mssherikanedd) January 16, 2018

