YouTube Vlogger Logan Paul Says He Believes He Deserves A Second Chance

The backlash that YouTube “star” vlogger Logan Paul has received since posting a video of a suicide victim in Japan’s notorious Aokigahara ‘Suicide’ forest has been substantial.

Aside from the outrage fans have expressed for the viral stunt, YouTube went so far as to yank him from their online series Foursome with Google doing the same in cutting Paul off from his multimillion-subscriber channels for advertisers. In other words, he’s not getting paid like that no mo.’

TMZ caught up with the embattled YouTube “star” at the airport and a visibly gloomy Paul agreed with the cameraman when asked if he believes he deserves a second chance before insinuating he’ll be coming out with his own clothing line in the future. We kind of wonder if they Alt-Right will claim this too as their own when it comes out. You never know with those guys.

Either way Logan Paul’s YouTube channel is still 15 million subscribers strong, so people couldn’t be that upset about that disturbing video he posted.

What do y’all think? Does Logan Paul deserve a second chance or nah? Sound off in the comments section.

Photo: WENN.com