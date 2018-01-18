Juicy J “No Mo,” Famous Dex ft. A$AP Rocky “Pick It Up” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.17

Seems like Juicy J just can’t get enough of that love from Mary Jane.

In his psychedelic visuals to “No Mo” the Grammy award winning rapper keeps his lips on the love of Rick Jame’s life (R.I.P) while slipping in and out of reality. What strain he be tokin’ on?!

Speaking of Rick James, in Famous Dex’s A$AP Rocky assisted visuals to “Pick It Up” the classic Dave Chappelle Rick James skit randomly plays on a television at the hangout spot while the two roam the area with some fly young women.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Meyhem Lauren and DJ Muggs, Pro, and more.

JUICY J – “NO MO”

FAMOUS DEX FT. A$AP ROCKY – “PICK IT UP”

MEYHEM LAUREN & DJ MUGGS – “151”

PRO – “WHAT, WHAT”

ROBB BANKS FT. FAMOUS DEX – “ILYSM”

LIL DUKE & BAYBAY FDW – “WHAT I GOTTA DO”

GASHI – “USED TO BE”

PROJECT YOUNGIN’ – “HOLD IT DOWN”

Q DA FOOL – “DRIVE FOR US”