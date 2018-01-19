Raekwon & Ghostface Killah Star In New KITH x Timberland Campaign [Photos]

KITH continues to win big with their brand collaborations. They recently unveiled a new collection with Timberland starring Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

Consisting of staple streetwear items, this new drop is an ode to the 90’s. The hoodies are crafted from heavyweight 500GSM cotton fleece, while the long sleeve tees also use a heavyweight 250GSM cotton jersey. The fabric for both styles has been washed to create a vintage feel.

Also included are the Ronnie Fieg x Timberland Chapter 3 Boots which have been given some modern touches to the iconic shoe but stills stay true to the original rugged aesthetic.Rae and Ghost were specifically chosen for this campaign as a nod to Timberland’s impact on New York and Hip-Hop’s second golden era.

The KITH x Timberland capsule collection will be available Saturday, January 20 at all KITH.com. You can view more photos from the lookbook on the following pages.

Photo: KITH / Nolan Persons

