Isaiah Thomas Cops To Wearing Fake Jordans On ‘Sneaker Shopping’ [VIDEO]

Isaiah Thomas used to rock fake Jordans (maybe they were Team Jordans…). The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard made the admission on the latest episode ofSneaker Shopping with Complex.

Thomas spent a lot of the episode talking about looking up to his dad’s sneaker game and he gleaned his swag from him.

Jordan Brand may want to give that man a proper deal. However, Thomas and Demar Derozen are Team Kobe.

“Kobe is my favorite player of all time. His sneakers are special,” Thomas told Joe La Puma. “When he went low-top, it fit my game because I’m a small guy that go to I move and cut, the low-tops are perfect for that. I got to support the best player ever. I’m Team Kobe, so me and DeMar DeRozan keep his shoe collection going. Going strong at that, so I got some flavors this year.”

Overall dope episode with a man who really knows his kicks.

Photo: Complex