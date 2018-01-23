Fabolous & Jadakiss “F vs J Intro,” Nipsey Hussle “Grinding All My Life/Stucc In The Grind” & More | Daily Visuals 1.22.17

Fabolous and Jadakiss make a hell of a team and after dropping their hood acclaimed duo album Friday On Elm Street, the two OG’s finally drop a visual in support of the project.

Going with their horror movie alteregos, Fabolous terrorizes people Kruger style while Kiss haunts the woods a la Voorhees. Not sure I’d let Kiss swing a machete on me like that for a video but to each his own.

Back in LA Nipsey Hussell flaunts stacks of cash and high end whips for his duo clip to “Grinding All My Life/Stucc In The Grind.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from En Vogue, Kris Wu, Rich Brian, Trippie Redd, Joji and Bauer, and more.

FABOLOUS & JADAKISS – “F VS J INTRO”

NIPSEY HUSSLE – “GRINDING ALL MY LIFE/STUCC IN THE GRIND”

EN VOGUE – “ROCKET”

KRIS WU, RICH BRIAN, TRIPPIE REDD, JOJI & BAUER – “18”

FREDO SANTANA FT. YOUNG SCOOTER – “I NEED MORE”

ONE WEEK NOTICE – “GET IT N GO”

VL DECK & NBA YOUNGBOY – “THE KNOWLEDGE”

LIL BABY & SNAP DOGG – “TAKE OFF”

DOWNTOWN DION – “BLOCKY LIBERACE”