Wiz Khalifa “Letterman,” Jhené Aiko ft. Rae Sremmurd “Sativa” & More | Daily Visuals 1.23.17

Almost everyone gets to that age where they wish they could go back to the simpler times that was high school. Wiz Khalifa does just that… kind of.

In his clip to “Letterman” the steel city MC shines under the Friday night lights and burns down enough greenery to cover a football field. Well, at least enough of one to get a first down.

Jhené Aiko meanwhile gets futuristic with her visual and in her Rae Sremmurd assisted “Sativa” goes Black Mirror with it while the Mississippi duo turn up and make it rain.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert, ANoyd, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “LETTERMAN”

JHENE AIKO FT. RAE SREMMURD – “SATIVA”

PLAYBOI CARTI & LIL UZI VERT – “LOOKIN”

ANOYD – “FAMILY FEUD FREESTYLE”

RALO – “A THOUSAND DOLLARS”

PROBLEM – “STINGY”