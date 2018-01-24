Nelly Accuser Asks Judge To Order Him To Stop Being A Sexual Creep

Nelly may be rethinking going so hard against his alleged victim. The woman who accused the St. Louis rapper of sexual assault wants the judge to order him not to sexually assault women.

She done spilled all the tea in court documents.

Reports TMZ:

“Monique Greene filed new legal docs in her lawsuit against the rapper, in which she is asking for an injunction against both Nelly and — seriously — his penis.

Greene describes in detail Nelly’s MO in what she says is a plot to sexually assault women. She says he seeks out “beautiful women of color” at his concerts, typically “with beautiful faces and curvy figures.” She says a member of his entourage will invite the women and friends backstage. She says Nelly “is particularly attracted to women who were resistant.”

She says at some point Nelly will begin masturbating in front of the women “with the expectation that presenting himself would entitle him to sexual gratification and that the women were drawn to and could not resist his penis.” She says if a woman resists he “sexually accosts and/or assaults her” and this includes ejaculating on the woman’s body.

Greene says she is aware of at least 2 other women who she says suffered the same fate as her with the rapper. She describes in detail that Nelly allegedly put his hand up the dress of one of the women. Greene says the other woman told her Nelly forced her to perform oral sex on him and called her a c*** when she broke free.”

Things may be hella awkward for Nelly at home nowadays…

