In More Cancellation News: Apple May Finally Say Goodbye To The MacBook Air

We reported on rumors of Apple reportedly saying goodbye to the iPhone X this summer, and now with the MacBook Air’s 10th anniversary coming up Apple may be also be saying goodbye to the MacBook Air. A move some feel Apple should have been made a long time ago.

According to a report from Digitimes, Apple is looking to replace the popular MacBook Air with a new “entry-level 13-inch MacBook”. The report states that touch panel maker, General Interface Solution is expected to land a substantially huge from Apple for more LCD displays intended for the new MacBook. This rumored move would be the first time Apple has axed a laptop line since they stopped producing the iBook and Powerbook in 2006.

Apple has been giving signs they were moving away from the MacBook Air when they first got rid of 11-inch MacBook Air back in 2016. They probably would have pulled the plug on the MacBook Air sooner but it’s cheaper price point kept Apple fans interested in the model. Apple took notice and supplied some moderate updates to the 13-inch MacBook Air model but nothing super substantial.

Whether this move will keep those who loved the cheaper MacBook Air is up in the air because they were not willing to fork over the extra three hundred for the equally slimmer and more powerful MacBook Pro model. So we will have to keep our fingers crossed if Apple intends to keep the $1,000 price for the base model. We wouldn’t be shocked if Apple fanatics who can’t see themselves using any other brand of laptop decides to fork over the money for the new model.

Are you guys excited about the rumored new MacBook Pro? Do you feel Apple should cancel the MacBook Air? Sound off in the comments below.

—

Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images