Jemele Hill Leaving SportsCenter For The Undefeated

Jemele Hill is moving to a new gig. The renowned sports analyst is still at ESPN, but instead of SportsCenter she’ll be sliding over to The Undefeated.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hill’s last day on SportsCenter at the 6 pm slot will be Friday, Feb. 2. Michael Smith will reportedly continue with the show on his own.

Hill is only one year into a 4-year deal with the ESPN. Now, she will be a chief correspondent and senior columnist for The Undefeated, ESPN’s brand extension dedicated to race, culture and sport.

Last year, Hill made headlines when she was suspended by ESPN for daring to tell the truth, calling Donald Trump a racist as well as sort of calling for an NFL boycott, via her Twitter account.

Before they claim this is a demotion, it was reportedly Hill’s idea to move on from SportsCenter. We hope she continues to secure lucrative bags.

I have a few things to say … pic.twitter.com/tqEBXLajtp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2018

It’s the “family friendly” part that’s truly hilarious. I really want to know what “family-friendly football” looks like. Does it drive a minivan? https://t.co/ZaF84W4Pf9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2018

