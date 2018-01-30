Kim K Is Still Thirst Trappin At 37 In Bo Derek Braids, Vulture Warrant Issued

Kim Kardashian is up to her usual stunts. Today (Jan. 29), Kanye West’s wife decided to show off her “Bo Derek braids” while going about some thirst trapping antics.
This meant the usual screams of “cultural appropriation” from Twitter, along with “we’ve seen everything before” when it comes to the basically naked photos.
So while she just welcomed her third kid and Yeezy is trying to get his mind right, this is what 37-year-old Kim K does to pass the time. Is anyone surprised?
Pics below, for archival purposes. Notable slander and commentary provided, too.
The accuracy…
CONTINUED
