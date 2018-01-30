Kim K Is Still Thirst Trappin At 37 In Bo Derek Braids, Vulture Warrant Issued

Kim Kardashian is up to her usual stunts. Today (Jan. 29), Kanye West’s wife decided to show off her “Bo Derek braids” while going about some thirst trapping antics.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

This meant the usual screams of “cultural appropriation” from Twitter, along with “we’ve seen everything before” when it comes to the basically naked photos.

So while she just welcomed her third kid and Yeezy is trying to get his mind right, this is what 37-year-old Kim K does to pass the time. Is anyone surprised?

Pics below, for archival purposes. Notable slander and commentary provided, too.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:06pm PST

I’m still wheezing @ kim k uploading a video of her with braids and “don’t touch my hair” by solange blasting in the background pic.twitter.com/16wLeaEOgT — Jehovah Thickness (@moeshamitchel) January 29, 2018

Kim K's team: "Kim we thinks it's time for another naked pic in front of a mirror." Kim: pic.twitter.com/SgWVljhPPS — That annoying dude next door 🤓 (@stfuKj) January 29, 2018

The accuracy…

Kim K looking like Monica from friends …. pic.twitter.com/H1KK53AbOH — heth (@Beth_Hannelly) January 29, 2018

Kim K is wearing the white girl at the carribbean resort braids pic.twitter.com/NdQNW9gfpf — cool (@pizzasandpearls) January 29, 2018

CONTINUED

1 2 3 4 5Next page »