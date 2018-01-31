LeBron James Debuts First Colorway For His Lebron 15 Watch Program

LeBron James not only kills the competition on the court with his skills but his kick game when it comes to his PE’s is also insane and thanks to a new program you will be able to get your hands on them.

Officially kicking off last night, LeBron James debuted the first PE colorway of LeBron 15 inspired by Nike’s iconic Waffle Trainer. The exclusive colorway features a Nike Swoosh just like the Waffle Trainer and is draped in the same blue and yellow just like the legendary sneaker invented by Nike’s co-founder and Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman.

The LeBron Watch program will unveil other PE versions of the LeBron 15 that will pay homage to athletes and other Nike sneakers that inspired his career. LeBron James had this to say about this about the new program:

“When I was a kid, the athletes and the shoes represented in this series inspired me to chase my dream of one day becoming a professional athlete,” says James. “It’s important to me to share these stories and inspiration with my fans. I want them to be a part of every step of my journey, so I’m excited we’re making these shoes available to them.”

Some of the PE’s he will keep for himself but there will be five available for purchase via the Nike SNKRS app as soon he steps on the basketball court wearing them. If the photo rings true we can expect versions of the LeBon 15 paying homage to Nike products lines from Ken Griffey Jr, ACG, Air Max and more.Get that SNKRS app ready cause the struggle will definitely be real when they drop.

—

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images