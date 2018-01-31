Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler Killed In Car Crash

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car crash early this morning (Jan. 31) in Los Angeles. He was 38.

Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, jumped a curb, flipped and slammed into a wall. The authorities believe the vehicle was speeding. It was a single car accident.

According to NBC, the car crashed into a shopping plaza in Studio City, per the Los Angeles PD.

TMZ reports Leah Bell was Butler’s wife and an R&B singer who appeared on American Idol.

Butler was drafted in the 2nd round, and no. 53 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2002 NBA Draft. Nevertheless, he carved a 14-year NBA career as a dependable role player and teammate. He most recently played in Ice Cube’s Big 3 League.

Rest in power.

—

Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage