WATCH: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser Trailer Features Nice Amount Of Donald Glover aka Lando Calrissian

In Star Wars, we're rooting for the Black people.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 10 hours ago
Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian

Source: Lucas Films / Lucas Films

We’re not even going to front, one of the main things we care about in the forthcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story is that Donald Glover aka Landon Calrissian gets plenty of screen time. By the looks of the trailer, this film will be a must watch, for cultural purposes. 

If you’re up on your Star Wars lore, you know that Han Solo got his famed ship, the Millenium Falcon, after winning it from his buddy Lando in a card game. In the trailer we get Han talking his ish (he admits he was a scammer) and we also get Chewbacca and Lando tagging along for the adventure.

Can Billie Dee Williams get a look in Episode 9, though?

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters May 25. Watch the official teaser trailer below.

Photo: Lucas Films

