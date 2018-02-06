Peter Dinklage Answers Doritos Game of Thrones Theory

Game of Thrones fans can be as rabid about their heroes as they can be over-analytical about their theories. Thanks to a new Doritos commercial starring Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Thronies are pointing to the spot as further proof that Tyrion Lannister is in fact a Targaryen.

The commercial in question features the actor munching on Dorito chips and impressively lip-syncing to Busta Rhymes verse off “Look At Me Now” while the room goes up in flames. The second part of the commercial saw Morgan Freeman lip-syncing to Missy Elliott’s “Get Your Freak On” and icing down another side of the room after sipping on some Mountain Dew. Talk about a song of fire and ice.

While we’re not sure if Doritos intended to play off of the Game of Thrones theory, fans ran with it anyway and quickly exclaimed this was a wink to the notion that Tyrion was born with the blood of a Targaryen, not a Lannister.

Peter Dinklage caught wind of the latest fan theory and when asked about his thoughts he told The Huffington Post that it’s much ado about nothing.

“I love every single theory the fans of our show have, because they’re so much fun,” Dinklage said. “They get to show the dedication and love they have for the show, but you have to understand that it is a Doritos commercial.”