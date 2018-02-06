“Hotel” Rapper Cassidy Wanted In New Jersey Because, Struggle

Cassidy is a wanted man. An arrest warrant has been issued for the “Hotel” rapper for his failure to show for a court case for…wait for it…weed possession.

TMZ reports that Cass was a no show for his drug possession case in the Jersey City Municipal Court.

You may recall that back in November 2017 he got popped for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also had an outstanding warrant at the time of that arrest, too.

The missed court date was last week, so it’s not like he had the excuse of Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl.

He did post stuff on the ‘Gram, though. Bruh…

Photo: TMZ via Jersey City PD