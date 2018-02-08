Big K.R.I.T. ft. T.I. “Big Bank,” Kap G featuring Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna “Marvelous Day” & More | Daily Visuals 2.8.18

Big K.R.I.T.’s 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time was one of 2017’s most overlooked and underrated albums, but it’s never too late to catch up and today he’s giving you a glimpse into what you’re missing.

Today the Mississippi rapper links up with the King of The South T.I. for the clip to “Big Bank” where the two Southerners roam an empty warehouse and fill it up with more bars than Mars, Inc.

Somewhere else in the South Kap G throws a pool party that’s attended by the featured Gunna, and a gang of chicanas in the clip to Lil Uzi Vert assisted “Marvelous Day.” Marvelous indeed.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Ace Hood, and more.

BIG K.R.I.T. FT. T.I. – “BIG BANK”

KAP G FT. LIL UZI VERT & GUNNA – “MARVELOUS DAY”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “LIAR”

ACE HOOD – “UBER”

JAMO GANG (RASS KASS, EL GRANT, J57) – “WELCOME TO THE GOLDEN ERA”

POP BUCHANAN FT. ED-APE – “CAN I LIVE”

KOLLISION – “CASH TALK”

NINE (DOUBLE M) – “THE REVENANT”