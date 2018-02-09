Home > News

DJ Lovebug Starski Passes Away At 57

Rest in power to another Hip-Hop legend.

The legendary DJ Lovebug Starski has passed away. The Hip-Hop pioneer was just 57. 

According to multiple sources, Starski, born Kevin Smith, died suddenly in Las Vegas today (Feb. 8). Per Chuck D, via HipHopDX, the Bronx legend’s cause of death was a heart attack.

Along with the late Cowboy of the Furious 5, Starski is credited with coining the word “Hip-Hop.” Starski was a DJ and MC, and managed to still thrive when Hip-Hop went from street routines to actual recordings.

A number of Hip-hop notables are paying tribute to Lovebug Starski.

Rest in powerful peace.

