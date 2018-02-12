Mos Def aka Yasiin Bey Announces New Black Star Album, Produced By Madlib

Black Star, the dynamic Hip-Hop duo of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli tragically only has one album. However, fans are excited with news that a new album from the Brooklyn MC’s is on the way, with production from Madlib to boot.

The rapper formerly known as the Mighty Mos Def made the announcement while Madlib was DJ’ing Denver, Colorado.

“New Black Star with Madlib, Talib Kweli, Yasiin, coming soon,” said Bey in a clip that got uploaded to the Internets. “All Madlib, all day. New Black Star 2018, Madlib Black Star, Madlib Black Star.”

Madlib also confirmed it, and Talib and Black Dante been hanging, so you know it’s real.

Black’s star’s debut, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star was released in 1998. They did drop a dope tune, produced by Madlib, called “Fix Up,” which they performed on the Colbert Report back in 2011.

Talib Kweli has been continuously dropping new music, and we never believed that Yasiin Bey retired for one second.

Here's me and Dante last night. Sold out show. Have a seat. RT @notmeareu: @TalibKweli @CozmicSmurf Dante smacked you yet pic.twitter.com/STnesCVibm — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) February 11, 2018

