E-40 ft. Yo Gotti & NBA Youngboy “Straight Out The Dirt,” Styles P & Nino Man “Element” & More | Daily Visuals 2.13.18

While most people recognize Hip-Hop OG’s like Jay-Z, Fat Joe and P. Diddy’s ability to evolve with the game, lots of heads tend to overlook Bay Area legend E-40’s ability remain relevant himself.

Today the Left Coast OG links up with some next generation rappers in NBA Youngboy and Yo Gotti for the clip to “Straight Out The Dirt” where the three take turns rapping in front of a mountain of dirt. Just another reminder that whether your old school or new school, the struggle will always be the same.

Styles P and Nino Man meanwhile take the stage and perform without a live studio audience in their clip to “Element.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Planet Asia, Bump J, and more.

E-40 FT. YO GOTTI & NBA YOUNGBOY – “STRAIGHT OUT THE DIRT”

STYLES P & NINO MAN – “ELEMENT”

PLANET ASIA – “YOU ARE KING”

JESSE BOYKINS III – “EARTH GIRLS”

BUMP J – “606 GOD”

ONLY1 JUNIORR – “BAGG OFF”

DONMONIQUE – “30 BLOCK”

MARSHMELLOW & LIL PEEP – “SPOTLIGHT”

RARA – “SMOOTH OPERATOR”