Parkland, Florida, School Shooting: Over A Dozen Reported Dead

When can we talk gun control?

High school shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School

Another school shooting has occurred, this time in Parkland, Florida atMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A 19-year-old suspect is in custody while reports say over a dozen student were murdered. 

Reports the New York Times:

More than a dozen people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon at a high school about an hour northwest of Miami, a law enforcement official said.

The Broward County Public Schools confirmed fatalities, but would not say how many.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the suspect is in custody.

It’s a likely possibility that the body count will continue to rise. CNN has the death toll at 17.

Reportedly, the suspect’s name is Nikolas Cruz. According to  Parkland, Florida, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel Cruz had been expelled from the school.

Prayers up to the students and families involved in this tragedy.

This story is developing. 

school shooting

