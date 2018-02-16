Lonzo Ball Drops Born 2 Ball Mixtape, Twitter Reacts

It seems just like yesterday Lonzo Ball was dismissing Nas as irrelevant and saying that Jay-Z’s 4:44 was inferior to 21 Savage’s Issa.

Now just a few months after dropping his first struggle single, Lonzo Ball has decided to drop a full mixtape, Born 2 Ball, and proves that his comments about rap icons probably shouldn’t be taken too seriously. 17 cuts deep, B2B features a dedication track to his controversial father, “Lavar,” and plug for his struggle sneakers, “ZO2.”

Naturally it’s garnered mix reactions from fans claiming it to be hot fire to others proclaiming it to be hot trash. Either way by today’s Hip-Hop standards, it’s really sounding average. Kind of like his rookie season. Make of that what you will.

Listen to the mixtape below and peep the reactions after the jump.

Me trying to turn this Lonzo Ball album off pic.twitter.com/ZfwfiNM7WC — Mitchell Mulcahey (@mulc25) February 15, 2018

Wow Lonzo better than Jordan on the court AND better than Tupac with the mic. #born2ball @ZO2_ — Anthony (@_AnthonyH7) February 15, 2018

