Young Dolph “Drippy,” Diplo ft. DRAM “Look Back” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.18

Robin Leach might be out the game but Young Dolph’s way of life might bring him out of retirement.

For his clip to “Drippy” the Memphis rapper leaves the block behind to live the lifestyle of the rich and famous in a big boy mansion with a young woman thick enough to take up three quarters of a two-seater. Better break out the Hummer when you rolling with this kind of stunner.

Diplo meanwhile takes a trip to the desert to find inner peace and move forward with his life in his DRAM assisted “Look Back.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dee-1 featuring Sevyn Streeter, Blu and Exile, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH – “DRIPPY”

DIPLO FT. DRAM – “LOOK BACK”

TIESTO, GUCCI MANE & SEVENN – “BOOM”

DEE-1 FT. SEVYN STREETER – “LOVE ALWAYS”

BLU AND EXILE FT. LYRIC JONES – “CONSTELLATIONS”

IRON CURTN – “ROSES”

KHALID & NORMANI – “LOVE LIES”

SA-ROC – “FOREVER”

BOOTSY COLLINS FT. KALI UCHIS – “WORTH MY WHILE”