Alt-Right Twitter Sheds Privileged Tears After Losing Followers Due To Bot Purge

Twitter is trying it’s absolute best to clean up its social platform and remove the stench of Russian bots and racist trolls. Just recently it suspended thousands of fishy accounts and Conservative/Alt-Right Twitter grabbed their digital tiki torches cause they believe they are being targeted.

Oh well.

To voice their frustration, they formed privileged Voltron and vented under the #Twitterlockout hashtag letting Twitter know how they felt about deleting their favorite Russian bot accounts. Well-known hate spewer and Neo-Nazi punching bag Richard Spencer, as well as other popular Conservative voices, let off Tweets pointing out the decline in their following count.

I've lost close to 1,000 followers offer the past few hours. Major purge underway. — Richard 🐉 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) February 21, 2018

Apparently Twitter likes working in the dark (did this late at night) Many are unaware that twitter locked 🔒 accounts thinking we were bots

Anyway, I know who I am but Twitter has messed with my followers Please be patient as we try to reconnect #TwitterLockOut pic.twitter.com/dbohXnlcae — EAGLE WINGS (@Isa4031AMP) February 21, 2018

I lost around 4000 or so. https://t.co/HZRz0y4aJM — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 21, 2018

One user even suggested that Trump Train riders should take their Conservative acts to another social platform called Gab to stick it to Twitter.

The best thing you can do to fight Twitter censorship is to create a Gab account and start using it regularly. The more people do so, the more useful Gab will become. — Jared Beck 🔹 (@JaredBeck) February 21, 2018

In a statement to Gizmodo, Twitter assured they have acted without political bias and are taking steps to make sure suspected accounts are being run by actual humans.

“Twitter’s tools are apolitical, and we enforce our rules without political bias. As part of our ongoing work in safety, we identify suspicious account behaviors that indicate automated activity or violations of our policies around having multiple accounts, or abuse. We also take action on any accounts we find that violate our terms of service, including asking account owners to confirm a phone number so we can confirm a human is behind it. That’s why some people may be experiencing suspensions or locks. This is part of our ongoing, comprehensive efforts to make Twitter safer and healthier for everyone.”

It’s good to see Twitter being more pro-active and taking these measures, honestly, if these folks followers are legit they should have nothing to worry about. Hit the flip to laugh at more ridiculous responses from Twitter users losing Russian bots *coughs* followers and counter-responses to #TwitterLockOut “movement”.

—

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »