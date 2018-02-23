Nipsey Hussle “Hussle & Motivate,” Janelle Monae “Django Jane” & More | Daily Visuals 2.22.18

After having his debut album Victory Lap officially drop, Nipsey Hussle’s hit the ground running in support of his project.

Today the LA rapper comes through with an action packed clip to “Hussle & Motivate” where Nipsey and company jack an armored truck for them dead presidents and has Lauren London at the helm of the escape whip. Don’t you love to see couples commit juxes together?

Janelle Monae meanwhile gets in formation and for her clip to “Django Jane” reminds everyone that strong Black women are the backbone of the culture.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Black Milk, Bishop, and more.

NIPSEY HUSSLE – “HUSSLE & MOTIVATE”

JANELLE MONAE – “DJANGO JANE”

JANELLE MONAE – “MAKE ME FEEL”

BLACK MILK – “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER”

$UICIDEBOY$ – “FOR THE LAST TIME”

BISHOP – “ROOFTOP”

SIR MICHAEL ROCKS – “BULL MARKET”

THE KID DAYTONA – “LEMME TELL YOU”