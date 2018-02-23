Common, Mary J. Blige To Perform At The Academy Awards

This year’s Oscars will have some Hip-Hop flavor, at least in the musical performances. Common, Mary J. Blige, Miguel and Andra Day have been announced as performers at the Academy Awards.

Reports Variety:

Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle, Sufjan Stevens and Common will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced today.

“We’re excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking,” De Luca and Todd said. “It’s a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

Common and Andra Day will be performing “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall while Blige will be performing “Mighty River” from Mudbound.

Besides for her song, Blige is also up for an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the renowned Mudbound. Common previously won an Oscar, with John Legend, for the song “Glory” from Selma.

Photo: WENN.com