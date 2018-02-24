Stalley “Holy Quran,” Blimes Brixton ft. Method Man “Hot Damn” & More | Daily Visuals 2.23.18

Stalley stay on his grizzly (just look at his beard) and after a very productive 2017, he’s looking to keep going hard in 2018.

Earlier today the Cleveland representative dropped his latest project Tell The Truth Shame The Devil Vol. 2 and with that his latest visual for “Holy Quran” where the rapper goes from the temple to the wilderness to be one with all. Least that what it looks like.

Blimes meanwhile hits up the bar where she links up with Meth to burn down some ganja and turn up with the crowd in the clip to “Hot Damn.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ralo, Young Scooter, and more.

STALLEY – “HOLY QURAN”

BLIMES BRIXTON FT. METHOD MAN – “HOT DAMN”

TECH N9NE FT. BIG SCOOB & DARRIEN SAFRON – “LET GO”

ISH WILLIAMS – “YES OR NO”

RALO – “I SWEAR TO GOD”

YOUNG SCOOTER – “PLUG LINGO”