FX To Air Unedited ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Before Season Premiere of ‘Atlanta: Robbin’ Season’

We’re only a few days away from the highly anticipated season premier to Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, and while we patiently wait for the clock to hit 10pm on March 1, FX is treating Hip-Hop fans to a little something something on that special night.

Today FX has announced that before we once again get our fill of life in the Big Peach, they will be airing the critically acclaimed N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton at 7pm in it’s unedited theatrical entirety. Yes, curse words and all.

In a press release for the move, FX announces that they’ll be taking proper precautions for viewers who may not want their kids to be exposed to the realness by constantly reminding people tuning in that the film is not censored.

To inform viewers of the unedited adult content, FX will run audio and visual warnings [CC] leading into the movie and coming out of every commercial break:

The following film is presented in its complete theatrical version. It was rated R by the MPAA and may not be appropriate for children under 17. It is rated TVMA-LSV and contains strong language, sexual situations, violence and nudity. It is intended only for mature audiences. Viewer discretion advised.

Additionally, there will also be :10 second in-show advisories that have all the visual information but the following announcement: This film is presented in its original, uncut version. It is rated TVMA-LSV. It is intended only for mature audiences.

…

Viewer discretion advised.

We can’t wait.

Speaking of Atlanta, see two more new trailers below and on the flip.

—

Photo: FX

1 2Next page »