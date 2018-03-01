Jay-Z Tops ‘Forbes’ Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists 2018 List, Dethrones Diddy

Here’s some news that shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Jay-Z sits atop the just announced Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists 2018 list.

Interestingly, this marks the first time Diddy isn’t at the top since Forbes started keeping tabs in 2011.

Jigga’s net worth comes in at $900M while Diddy is at a not so distant $825M. Hova leapfrogging the Bad Boy founder can be credited to the growth of Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, as well as his TIDAL music streaming service and Roc Nation.

Eminem, his buddy Dr. Dre and Drake also made the cut.

In total, the aforementioned acts have a cumulative net worth of $2.7 billion. Check out the full Forbes story right here.

