‘Black Panther’ Is The 10th Highest Grossing US Film Of All, Time

Black Panther continues to rack in the vibranium money at the box office. The latest Marvel film has grossed $501.1 million in North America in 17 days, enough to become the 10th highest grossing film in U.S. history, so far.

Reports Variety:

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, dominated domestic moviegoing in its third weekend with $65.7 million at 4,084 locations — the third-highest weekend of all time after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million and “Avatar” at $68.5 million.

“Black Panther” is now the second-highest grossing Marvel movie of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing “Avengers: Age of Ultron” this weekend at $459 million and trailing only “The Avengers” at $623.4 million. “Black Panther” has a realistic shot at reaching that level in the coming weeks and may eventually top “Jurassic World” at $652 million and “Titanic” at $659 million for the third highest domestic total of all time.

Black Panther was again number one this weekend despite new films from Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow) and Bruce Willis (Death Wish).

Next up, a billion, worldwide.

—

Photo: Marvel/Disney