Dwyane Wade Makes Visit To Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School [WATCH]

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida reignited the gun debate and also touched the lives of those outside the horrific event. A student at the school Joaquin Oliver was killed in the shooting and was a huge fan of Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who visited the school as they resumed classes for the first time in weeks.

TMZ Sports reports:

Wade posed for photos and hung out with the kids as they tried to resume their education. It’s the first time the school has had a full day of classes since the Valentine’s Day shooting.

Wade also gave a speech and told the kids he’s proud to live in Florida and praised them for the strength they’ve shown after the incident.

“I just wanted to come here today, hopefully for a moment, for a second … bring a little excitement, bring a little joy,” Wade says.

“What you guys have been going through, and I was hearing you guys have been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you.”

Wade honored Oliver by presenting the family with a replica jersey with his the slain 17-year-old’s name on the back, this after the family buried the boy in Wade’s No. 3 jersey.

Recently returning to the Heat from the Chicago Bulls, Wade has thrust himself into the forefront to show solidarity with students at the school and dedicating the rest of the Heat’s season to Oliver and the students lost in the shooting.

Salute to Dwyane Wade for this huge act of kindness.

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Photo: Getty