Nick Gordon Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Girlfriend

Nick Gordon might want to keep his head on a swivel after he was arrested and released on bond Sunday night (Mar. 11) on suspicion of domestic violence. Gordon allegedly struck his girlfriend several times while she was picking him up from a Florida bar, but the girlfriend is not pressing charges at the moment.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Gordon told cops his girlfriend refused to leave his residence after throwing a bottle at him and ripping his shirt. He claims she attacked him for no reason, and that she was “crazy.”

But according to Gordon’s GF, per police, she picked up Gordon from a bar and that while driving back he allegedly struck her in the right side of her face several times. She also says in the report that he pulled her hair and told her he should make her crash her car. Once home, she claims they got into another verbal altercation.

The arresting officer says he saw visible marks on the GF, and placed Gordon under arrest even though the woman refused to press charges.

Gordon posted bond and was released sometime Monday morning.

This isn’t the first time Gordon has been suspected of domestic violence. During his relationship with the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, he allegedly abused her as well and was connected to her tragic death in 2015. And in 2017, Gordon was once again the center of a domestic violence matter but charges were dropped as the woman decided not to move forward

