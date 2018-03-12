Juelz Santana Arrested For Dipping On TSA

Over the weekend Juelz Santana caught all kinds of comedic slander when it was reported that he had broke boogie on airport TSA after he realized he’d been caught with a gun in his carry-on, but even he should’ve known his celebrity status would make it easier for police to find him.

After being on the lam for the rest of the weekend, TMZ is reporting that the Port Authority Newark Airport police finally caught up with Dip Set rapper early Monday morning (Mar. 12) and booked him for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and an unspecified federal warrant.

No word yet on how this will hinder the Diplomats reunion project, or how Juelz didn’t know he was packing a burner in his bag but best believe more slander will commence.

—

Photo: Getty