Flat Earther “Mad” Mike Hughes Successfully Launches Himself Into Sky With Steam Powered Rocket

Notorious Flat Earther (not named Kyrie Irving or B.O.B) “Mad” Mike Hughes is the only person deserving to be called “Rocketman”. After numerous delays, Hughes finally proved his haters wrong and launched himself some 1,875 feet into the sky with a steam-powered rocket with “RESEARCH FLAT EARTH” plastered on it without incident or serious injury on Saturday.

Despite two failed previous launches of his steam-powered rocket, first time due to the Bureau of Land Management nixing it because his flight plan would have taken him over federal land and the second attempt due to “technical issues the third time was indeed a charm the AP reported on Sunday.

Hughes flight took place in the ghost town of Amboy, California located in the Mojave Desert. To avoid any more issues Hughes modified his rocket to launch from a vertical launch pad. AP freelancer Matt Hartman caught the impressive feat on video from the moment Hughes launched and took flight.

Here are other angels of the impressive launch as well as the landing aftermath captured by Amboy town manager Carlos Aceves posted on his Instagram page.

Despite the fact, science was indeed involved for such a thing to take place Hughes doesn’t believe in it. Go figure right? Hughes helper, Waldo Stakes revealed to the AP that they were only able to get steam rockets power to 340 psi instead of the planned 350 psi. Wanting to avoid another “failed attempt” and put to bed rumors that he wasn’t on board his rocket during his previous launch in 2014 they went ahead with the launch anyway despite the drop in power. As for rocketman himself, he was relieved and only suffered an aching back after his stunt. Here is what else he told the AP after his ride into the sky:

“I’m tired of people saying I chickened out and didn’t build a rocket,” he added. “I’m tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it … This thing wants to kill you 10 different ways. This thing will kill you in a heartbeat.”

“Am I glad I did it?” Hughes concluded. “Yeah. I guess. I’ll feel it in the morning. I won’t be able to get out of bed. At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight.”

Despite his ridiculous “Flat Earth” beliefs, this was an impressive moment for him and it is being estimated he reached speeds of 350mph. Whether or not those estimates are accurate he definitely did quiet his haters for the time being. He does plan on launching himself even higher into the Earth’s sky. We wish him good luck with that and hopefully, it’s televised for all of us to see.

