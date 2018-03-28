Home > News

Trouble, Drake & Mike Will Made-It “Bring It Back,” Royce Da 5’9” ft. J. Cole “Boblo Boat” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.18

Trouble finds Drake in a hotel and Royce Da 5'9" runs into J. Cole at an amusement park. Today's Daily Visuals.

Written By O

Posted 31 mins ago
Source: ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 07: Royce Da 5’9″ attends the A3C Festival at the Main stage on October 7, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) Uploaded By Godspeed

Drake doesn’t look for trouble, but it seems like Trouble done found him. At least in this music video it did.

In the black-and-white clip to “Bring It Back,” Trouble travels from the strip club to a fancy hotel where Draked is holed up and enjoying some PlayStation 4 in his downtime alongside Mike Will Made-It. Sidenote: twerking in black-and-white cinematography isn’t appreciated enough.

Meanwhile Royce Da 5’9” links up with J. Cole and head to an amusement park for some good times in the J. Cole directed clip to “Boblo Boat.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Toni Braxton, A. Chal featuring A$AP Nast, and more.

TROUBLE, DRAKE & MIKE WILL MADE-IT – “BRING IT BACK”

ROYCE DA 5’9” FT. J. COLE – “BOLO BOAT”

FUTURE – “ABSOLUTELY GOING BRAZY”

TONI BRAXTON – “LONG AS I LIVE”

A. CHAL FT. A$AP NAST – “CUANTO”

SHY GLIZZY – “MAKE IT OUT”

MAXO KREAM FT. D FLOWERS – “GO”

TORII WOLF & DJ PREMIER – “SILENT CROW”

RALO FT. YFN LUCCI – “DREAM LAST NIGHT”

MITCH – “JERSEY”

SANGO FT. SMINO – “KHLORINE”

BLADEE & YUNG LEAN – “LORDSHIP”

