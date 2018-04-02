Home > News

Jay-Z Chats With David Letterman On Netflix [VIDEO]

Watch Jay-Z politic with David Letterman on April 6.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 26 mins ago
Leave a comment
Jay-Z with David Letterman 2

Source: Joe Pugliese/Netflix / Netflix

David Letterman’s  My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has included A-list subjects like Barack Obama, George Clooney and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. So it’s a no-brainer that the host’s next guest is Jay-Z.

In a teaser clip, Hova is seen discussing what makes a rapper great, is it mostly the voice, or cadence, or both. Jigga goes through two examples in Snoop Dogg and Eminem for some keen insight, while a bearded Letterman listens intently.

The full Jay-Z episode launches globally on Friday, April 6.

Watch the preview below.

Jay-Z with David Letterman 1

Source: Joe Pugliese/Netflix / Netflix

Photo: Joe Pugliese/Netflix

david letterman , jay-z , netflix , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE