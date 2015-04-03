Lexus’ #0To60 Challenge, Episode 1: “These Celebs Learn Quickly If They’re Really ‘Bout That Car Racing Life”

Big Tigger is hosting the 2nd season of Lexus’ #0To60 challenge and the “performance driving action” is going to be lit.

This season’s competitors are broken down into a pair of teams. Team Pruett (led by world renowned 3 GT racer Scott Pruett) consists of pro race car driver Tia Norfleet, actor Redaric Williams (BET’s The Quad) and actor Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf). Team Hawksworth (led by 3 GT racer, and Road Atlanta record time holder, Jack Hawksworth) is made up of actor J.D. Williams (aka Bodie from The Wire), actor Keith Robinson (Saints & Sinners) and Olympic sprinter and medalist Carmelita Jeter.

It goes down in the ATL at Road Atlanta, which at 2.5 miles long with elevations and sharp curves that test the mettle of any driver, is one of the world’s most intimidating road courses.

With the instruction and guidance of their pro coaches, the celebs behind the wheel will go through a series of challenges both individually and as teams.

The fly whip autos in use will be the Lexus GS F, Lexus RC F and the brand new, 471-horsepower Lexus LC 500. The winner wins a Lexus for a year.

See the start of their adventure in the first episode.

—

Photos: Lexus