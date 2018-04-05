Stevie Wonder Joins Twitter, 1st Tweet Salutes Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stevie Wonder is officially rolling with Twitter. Today (April 4), the truly iconic musician and activist sent out his first message, a homage to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Not so coincidentally the message arrives on the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights leader’s assassination.

“On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever.

Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love…spread hope,” read his message, accompanied by a video.

With Wonder’s “Heaven Help Us All” as the musical backdrop, Barack and Michelle Obama, Common, Billy Crystal, Serena Williams, Robert Deniro and many more stars share their dreams.

Please, no sliding into Stevie Wonder’s DM’s.

On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever.

Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love…spread hope. pic.twitter.com/51BaCW78GC — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) April 5, 2018

—

Photo: Getty for TIDAL