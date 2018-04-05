2Pac Blasted Dr. Dre, Jay-Z In Handwritten ‘The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory’ Liner Notes

A handwritten liner note constructed by the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur for his posthumous The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album is now up for auction. In the note, the fiery rapper took aim at Dr. Dre, Mobb Deep, Jay-Z Faith Evans, Haitian Jack, King Tut and even De La Soul.

Auction site Gotta Have Rock And Roll is putting the liner note up for bid next week, previewing the note in full on its website. Other names mention include Jimmy Henchman, Wendy Williams, and Lil’ Kim. Pac explicitly singles out Jack and Tut as the culprits behind the shooting that left the rapper injured at Quad studios in 1994. Pac’s barbs for Dr. Dre were especially harsh, using a homophobic slur to describe the producer. Pac’s jabs at Evans were equally derogatory, writing that she had low self-esteem.

Diddy, Notorious B.I.G. Little Shawn, Donnie Simpson, and King Sun also catch strays. The De La Soul mention goes on to say that the trio were jealous of 2Pac’s success as he referred to them as “slobs.”

The letter can be viewed in full below.

