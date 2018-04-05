Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Gifted With Custom Made Tesla

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian probably have every creature comfort they’ll ever need in life, but they’re still getting gifted with high-end items here and there. The popular power couple just received a custom-made vehicle from the team at Tesla, and it is one sweet ride.

High Snobiety writes:

[T]he vehicle, which is reportedly the fastest production car in the world, has received a special Pantone matte silver makeover courtesy of automotive customization shop The Platinum Group.

Overall, the car flaunts an even more sleek and modern aesthetic with its tonal theme.

Check out the fresh new ride below via a Kanye West fan page. Sorry, it’s just a stock image and doesn’t feature KimYe posted up inside.

—

Photo: Getty