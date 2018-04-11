Home > The Classifieds

#Lexus0To60, Episode Seven: The Finish Line Is Almost Here

Big Tigger hosts season two of the Lexus racing competition series.

We’ve now reached the penultimate episode of #Lexus0To60 and the stakes are high. Episode seven is all about the team challenge, a relay race—you read that right.

Now, it’s on the teams to seek their own ‘Chip, using the Lexus GS F.

Team Pruett went first with actor Lamman Rucker, followed by model Redaric Williams and Tia Norfleet on anchor. Team Hawksworth then set it off with actor Keith Robinson and then J.D. Williams before finishing off with Jeter.

Check out the full episode above to see who came home with that team title, which includes Lexus donating five grand to each of their favorite charities. Stay tuned for more of #Lexus0To60.

To see all episodes of #Lexus0To60, click here (https://cassiuslife.com/lexus0to60)

