Alleged Finesse King Tyrone Hankerson Jr. To Sue Howard University For $10 Million

It hasn’t been a good week or so for Howard University law student Tyrone Hankerson Jr., this after he was accused by a now-deleted Medium blog post for finessing the school out of $429,000. Now armed with legal representation, Hankerson is going on the offensive and plans to file a $10 million lawsuit against the school for exposing his records and putting his life in danger.

Earlier this week, Hankerson sat down with CBSN along with his attorney, James Walker and told his side of the story. In referencing the Medium story and the subsequent actions made by school President Wayne Frederick, Hankerson insists he was not one of the six employees fired in the alleged scheme and that his employment with the financial aid office ended as the Howard undergrad was entering law school. Hankerson said he’s faced harassment and threats, despite trying to attend classes as normal.

Adding to this is breaking news from a reporter from the AFRO-American that Walker intends to file the suit today on behalf of Hankerson. This comes as protests at the school have been raging for a full week now with students and activists demanding transparency from the university. The group HU Resist has listed nine demands it made of the school with spokesperson Alexis McKenney stating seven of those demands have been addressed.

BREAKING: Tyrone Hankerson to sue .@HowardU for $10 million for leaking his financial records, according to his lawyer, James Walker. The complaint will “most likely” be filed Friday morning, Walker said. This is a developing story. — Aya Reports (@aya_elamroussi) April 6, 2018

—

Photo: Getty