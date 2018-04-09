Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Getting (PRODUCT) Red Treatment, On Sale Tomorrow

Apple and the HIV/AIDS charity organization (PRODUCT) Red have raised over $160 million for the non-profit. So it’s no surprise the two are linking up again to release a red version of Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

If you were hoping for a (PRODUCT) Red iPhone X don’t hold your breath.

Apple validated the once rumored collaboration today revealing the deliciously red looking products officially go on sale tomorrow. The phone will be available online starting tomorrow and will arrive in retail stores April 13th. If you are an iPhone X owner you can help the cause as well. There will be a claret-colored $99 folio leather phone case available for you to protect your $1,000 investment.

Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, Greg Joswiak, had this to say about their newest (PRODUCT) Red offering:

“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,”

There is no word on whether or not there are new scarlet-colored apple watch bands and other products dropping, but we won’t be surprised if Apple has more goodies in the pipeline. (Product) RED’s CEO, Deborah Dugan added this about Apple’s contributions to their cause:

“The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of life-saving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We’re honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can’t wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.”

If you’re still in the market for a new smartphone or if you’re due for an upgrade, a red iPhone 8 or 8 Plus is very attractive. You will not only just be getting a great device but helping a wonderful cause in the process.

Photo: Apple